Citigroup Inc. Has $99,000 Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 521,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 260,825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,956,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 207,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000.

NYSE FRA opened at $9.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $13.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

