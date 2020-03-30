Citigroup Inc. Purchases 4,793 Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 247.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 1,753.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 48,298 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 4,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eldon C. Mayer III acquired 5,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $171.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.30. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $15.82.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.30). On average, equities research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Gilford Securities started coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “average” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.74.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

