Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 115.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ameresco by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ameresco from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ameresco from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ameresco Inc has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $701.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.08.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 588,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,783,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 950,000 shares of company stock worth $19,850,000. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

