Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,358 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 2,323.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $4.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Micro Focus International PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.5833 dividend. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.63%.

MFGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.