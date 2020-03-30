Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $38.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price lifted by SunTrust Banks from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,477,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 342,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 35,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $22,085,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

