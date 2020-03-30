Barclays Lowers Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $209.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target cut by Barclays from $230.00 to $209.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.85.

Visa stock opened at $161.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.72 and a 200-day moving average of $184.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,589 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

