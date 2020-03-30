Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Deutsche Bank

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.83.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair stock opened at $46.30 on Thursday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $166.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $151,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,376 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,442,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Wayfair by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Wayfair by 51.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.