Visa (NYSE:V) PT Lowered to at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from to in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on V. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.85.

Shares of V stock opened at $161.56 on Thursday. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $331.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.72 and a 200-day moving average of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,489,589. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

