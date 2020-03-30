Short Interest in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Expands By 31.9%

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,105,100 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the February 27th total of 12,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.20. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. As a group, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 4,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 680,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,580,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,960,000 after buying an additional 1,693,291 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 102,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

