Citigroup Inc. Invests $101,000 in Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,420,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,587,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intercorp Financial by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,387 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 463,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,583 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period.

Get Intercorp Financial alerts:

Shares of IFS stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. Intercorp Financial has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.