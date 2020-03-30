CA Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $299,880,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,631,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,007,000 after acquiring an additional 674,863 shares during the last quarter. TAM Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,767,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 506.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 413,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. First Analysis cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.17.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $99.07 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

