Citigroup Inc. Has $103,000 Stock Position in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in A10 Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,632,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in A10 Networks by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 64,710 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in A10 Networks by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of ATEN opened at $5.57 on Monday. A10 Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.68.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Christopher P. White sold 9,169 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $63,816.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

