Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,750 Shares of Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 195.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $119,475.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,502.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

GDEN stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $185.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.