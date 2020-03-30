Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $77,000 Position in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,840,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,324,000 after buying an additional 657,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,424,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,976,000 after buying an additional 227,258 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,085,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $42.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 29.57, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 17,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $808,112.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,478,955.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,792 shares of company stock worth $8,702,188.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

