Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,529 Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JRO. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,349,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 792,450 shares during the period. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $662,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,965 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 4,513.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares during the period.

JRO opened at $7.00 on Monday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

