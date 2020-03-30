Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,795 Shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,761 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,408,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 106,706 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 963,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 255,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 153,789 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 5,416.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 236,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 232,170 shares during the period.

HIO opened at $4.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.95. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

