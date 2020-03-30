Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Holdings Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,427 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRFS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,352.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 347,622 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter valued at $1,049,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,007,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after buying an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 70,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 46,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRFS. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of BRF in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.97 on Monday. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

BRF Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

