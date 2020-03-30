Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,047 Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000.

Shares of NYSE:BYM opened at $13.29 on Monday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

