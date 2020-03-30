Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

KOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of KOF opened at $38.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

