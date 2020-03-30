Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 364.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 35,967 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 318.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $12.21 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.86 million, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,797.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Harrison acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,279.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $239,380. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

