Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PJT Partners by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of PJT opened at $39.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.64 million, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.12. PJT Partners Inc has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $248.65 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.12%. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

