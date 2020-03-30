Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 406 Shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.28% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury stock opened at $75.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $80.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

