Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ JACK opened at $29.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.41.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 6,204 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $502,524.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 8,390 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $671,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,240,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock worth $2,484,818. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.