Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,858 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 195,749 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

NYSE:PMT opened at $11.18 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan bought 39,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,956 shares of company stock worth $60,677 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.