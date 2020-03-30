TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $1,167,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 12,012 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded TopBuild from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on TopBuild from $129.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Shares of BLD opened at $78.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.87. TopBuild Corp has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $125.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.96 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

