Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $98,808.31.

Shares of CIK stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $3.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

