Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,154,000 after purchasing an additional 671,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,942,000 after purchasing an additional 303,516 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,321,000 after acquiring an additional 244,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA opened at $216.35 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $295.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.6018 dividend. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.