CA Family Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 8,090 BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,347,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,949,000 after acquiring an additional 224,406 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,131 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,981,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after acquiring an additional 378,358 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,649,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in BankUnited by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,254,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,441,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

