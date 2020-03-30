CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,114 Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 1.20. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

