CA Family Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,114 Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Bottomline Technologies from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 1.20. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Gibson bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $128,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bottomline Technologies Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.