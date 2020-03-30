Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.40.

WLK opened at $38.86 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300 in the last three months. 72.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

