The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.62.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,748,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,484 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 688.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,908,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,387,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Westlake Chemical Price Target Cut to $47.00
Westlake Chemical Price Target Cut to $47.00
The Western Union Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup
The Western Union Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup
Weyerhaeuser Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
Weyerhaeuser Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mondelez International Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.56 Billion
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mondelez International Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.56 Billion
Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co.
Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co.
CA Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF
CA Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report