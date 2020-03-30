The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.62.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

In related news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $262,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,748,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,689,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,484 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 688.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,908,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,387,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

