Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $17.20 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.72%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,420,000 after acquiring an additional 271,189 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

