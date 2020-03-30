Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,233,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 37,760,542 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 1.14% of Chesapeake Energy worth $18,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHK shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.38.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

