CA Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $793,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,555,000. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 397,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,490,000 after acquiring an additional 217,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

JNK stock opened at $94.38 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.40.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.