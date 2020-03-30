Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $183,000 Stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $208.94 on Monday. Paycom Software Inc has a 52-week low of $173.65 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.06.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.