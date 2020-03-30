Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Danaher by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 551,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Danaher by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after purchasing an additional 592,810 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $138.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.40. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,561,184.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

