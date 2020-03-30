Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 492 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Clorox by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Clorox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 11.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $173.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

