Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 43,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.83% of Urban Outfitters worth $49,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.