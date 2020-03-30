Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 197,266 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.63% of South Jersey Industries worth $49,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,599,000 after buying an additional 724,775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,502,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,558,000 after buying an additional 263,870 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,288,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,511,000 after buying an additional 217,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 22,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $24.84 on Monday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $34.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

