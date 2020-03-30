Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693,153 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $50,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $152.25 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $159.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.74.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

