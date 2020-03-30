Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Equitable worth $54,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,989,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equitable by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,346 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,839,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $27,632,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $14.87 on Monday. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

In related news, Director Ramon De Oliveira purchased 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $198,248.20. Also, insider Nick Lane purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $63,058.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

