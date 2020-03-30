Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 100,758 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,032,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $51,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth about $229,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 31.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,749.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 96,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3,698.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 96,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $918.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

CRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Longbow Research lowered Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

In related news, VP Brian J. Malloy bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $115,640.00. Also, VP James D. Dee bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $423,600. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

