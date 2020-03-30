Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,873 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $52,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,218,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Aramark by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aramark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 400,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 379,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARMK opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.98. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. Aramark’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aramark news, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 5,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

