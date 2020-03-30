Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,185 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $53,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

