Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of New Jersey Resources worth $53,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. State Street Corp increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,705,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,039 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 9,856.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,886,000 after purchasing an additional 996,985 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,742,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,931,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,981,000 after purchasing an additional 188,238 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

NJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

