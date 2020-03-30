Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Tetra Tech worth $54,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 68,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $69.18 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,280,093.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek G. Amidon sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $430,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,585 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

