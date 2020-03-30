Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 177,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Trimble were worth $26,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Trimble by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,573,000 after acquiring an additional 784,810 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,455,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,762,000 after buying an additional 186,028 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 4,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after buying an additional 4,269,357 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,209,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,479,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Trimble by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $150,231,000 after buying an additional 737,462 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB opened at $29.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

In other Trimble news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,138,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,521.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $979,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

