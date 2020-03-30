Bank of America Corp DE Has $26.10 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.40% of Morningstar worth $26,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Morningstar by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $117.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.89. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.34, for a total transaction of $1,859,493.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,634,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,137,077.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $2,463,219.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,727,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,027,638.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,874 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,105. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.