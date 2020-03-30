Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,928 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 68,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.49% of IDACORP worth $26,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard J. Dahl acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,020.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA opened at $90.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.40.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

