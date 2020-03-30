Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.77% of Neogen worth $26,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 124.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter valued at $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Neogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In related news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 734 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $44,495.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,292,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,001 shares of company stock valued at $245,627 and have sold 75,477 shares valued at $5,106,022. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen stock opened at $58.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.31. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

